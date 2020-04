India is importing six SUV-sized high-speed testing machines for Covid-19, which are in high demand, from Swiss firm Roche Diagnostics in the US.

The import is being facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, which is also coordinating India’s collaboration with foreign agencies in research and development efforts related to Covid-19, official sources said.

Roche’s Cobas SARS-CoV-2 test provides “reliable and high-quality results for clinical decision-making for the improved management of Covid-19 patients and to reduce the risk of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) infection.”