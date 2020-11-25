Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning due to Covid-19 complications. He was 71. The veteran politician was admitted at Medanta Hospital as his health worsened after testing positive for coronavirus a month back. His son Faisal Patel tweeted about the demise of the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

“With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah,” he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.