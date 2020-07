A city hospital here has banned woman Covid patients from wearing dupatta (long scarf) or similar garments, after two women committed suicide, said an official on Thursday.

“Two patients committed suicides with their sarees, that’s why we have changed the dress code,” KC General Hospital superintendent Venkateshaiah told IANS.

As part of the new dress code, the hospital has mandated that women patients should wear operation theatre dress, even though some older patients are not in favour of it. Incidentally, both the deceased women went to the bathroom and hanged themselves with their sarees. (IANS)