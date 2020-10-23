Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna on Thursday after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sushil Modi wrote on Twitter that his parameters were “perfectly normal” and he will soon be back for campaigning for the three-phase Bihar election, slated between October 28 and November 7.

“Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild temp. No temp for last 2 days. Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning,” the BJP leader tweeted.