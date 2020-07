Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday crossed the 10,000 mark for the first time while the state recorded the second-highest figure of deaths and the Pune Metropolitan region surpassed 2,000 fatalities, health officials said.

The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19. The number of deaths continued to remain in the 200-plus range, at 280 – the second-highest after 295 deaths on July 4. With the fresh fatalities, the death toll went up to 12,556, while the total cases rose to 337,607 – both highest in the country. (IANS)