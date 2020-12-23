Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As coronavirus cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, the Centre has issued a fresh set of guidelines which comes into effect from December 1 and remains in force till December 31. The Centre has allowed states and union territories to impose local restrictions in the containment zones. It has also given freedom to the state governments to take administrative action against people not following the basic Covid safety measures.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 10,099,066 and as many as 1,46,444 people have lost their lives to this condition, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 76,250,431 including 1,699,230 deaths, reports the World Health Organization (WHO).