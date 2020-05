The Centre said on Friday that the number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities would have shot up exponentially had the government not put in place strict measures, including the nationwide lockdown, citing various statistical analysis carried out by various organisations.

Speaking at a press conference, Pravin Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, said that at least 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-76,000 deaths have been averted due to the lockdown in the country.

Elaborating on the gains of the lockdown and the graded efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus, Srivastava said, “Lockdown has been highly beneficial in our fight against Covid-19. We are confident that we are on the right track.” (IANS)