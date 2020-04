Punjab’s SBS Nagar district, which saw the state’s first death owing to coronavirus, on Wednesday became the first district in Punjab to be virus-free, said the state government.

Jaskaran Singh, the 18th patient, was discharged after being cured.

Wishing the recovered patient a healthy life, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said all the people are now a source of inspiration for the corona-affected patients.

He said the health department and the district administration worked day and night for bringing the district out of the red zone. (IANS)