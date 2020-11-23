Governments seeking to purchase Moderna’s potential Covid-19 vaccine may have to shell out $25 and $37 per dose, depending on the size of the order, the company’s CEO Stephane Bancel told German weekly ‘Welt am Sonntag’ (WamS).

Bancel said that the price he quoted was a “fair price” and that the company was not interested in “maximum profit,” according to the report on Sunday.

The US pharma giant last week said that its vaccine has shown more than 94.5 per cent effectiveness in preliminary data from the company’s ongoing study, raising hope delivering a potent weapon to beat the pandemic. By the end of 2020, Moderna expects to produce approximately 20 million doses of its mRNA-1273 vaccine. (IANS)