Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Chief Executive Officer Mark Suzman is hopeful that some Covid-19 vaccines come out next year. India will likely produce a very large portion of these vaccines through its “strong and robust” private sector, partners, he told PTI on Wednesday.

Suzman also said that India was doing everything it can with the resources at hand to fight the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the foundation was working to ensure that developing countries have equal access to the vaccine as wealthy countries.