The Serum Institute of India (SII) will launch the first Covid-19 vaccine called ‘Covishield’ and commence its trials soon in India. SII released a representative image of the vial of Covishield which is the vaccine developed by the Oxford University and pharma giant, AstraZeneca. It will be applying soon for the licensure trials of AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine to the Indian regulator.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, in a tweet, said: “Congratulations to the teams at @UniofOxford and @AstraZeneca for getting this product data out. It all seems to be going well. Hope to get positive results in the phase three trials in a few months. We have also hope to start phase three trials in India soon”. (IANS)