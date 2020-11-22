China’s Sinopharm said that nearly a million people have taken one of its experimental coronavirus vaccine under emergency use authorization. Mention may be made that the company has not yet provided any clear clinical evidence of efficacy.

Sinopharm’s chairman Liu Jingzhen said in an interview that they have not received a single report of severe adverse reaction, and only a few had some mild symptoms. The interview was re-published by the state-owned firm on Wednesday.

Since July, China has been giving experimental Covid-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad.