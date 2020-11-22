Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Unlock 6.0 but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) says the 5.0 guidelines issued last month would remain in force till 30 November. Last month the entre had given a go-ahead to cinema halls multiplexes exhibition halls and entertainment parks under certain restrictions. Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 9050597 and as many as 132726 people have lost their lives to this condition according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 57274018 including 1368000 deaths reports the World Health Organization (WHO).