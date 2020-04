Two more people died of Covid-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 23.

The state has reported five deaths in two days. However, the number of positive cases showed a declining trend.

Fourteen people tested positive on Monday, taking the overall number of positive cases to 872. Of the new cases, 12 were reported from Greater Hyderabad and one each from Medchal and Nizamabad.