The Apollo Hospitals Group has launched Post-Covid Recovery Clinics across the hospital network to address the rising number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus but are suffering from the mid and long term persistent effects of the infection.

It is said that over half of Covid patients continue to suffer from symptoms like breathlessness, chest pain and heart issues, joint pains, vision problems, and memory loss even months after testing negative for the virus. The Post-COVID Recovery Clinics will be manned by a team of specialists including neurologists and immunologists to help patients deal with the aftermath of Covid-19 and restore them to health.