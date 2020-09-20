The Tata CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) test, powered by CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology), received regulatory approval on Saturday from the Drug Controller General of India for its commercial launch, meeting high-quality benchmark with 96 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity for detecting novel coronavirus. The test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge CRISPR technology for detection of the genomic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. CRISPR is a genome editing technology for diagnosing diseases.

The Tata CRISPR test is the world’s first diagnostic test to deploy a specially adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus causing Covid-19. This marks a significant achievement for the Indian scientific community, moving from R&D to a high-accuracy, scalable and reliable test in less than 100 days. (IANS)