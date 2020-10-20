Pfizer Inc. will seek approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine next month, said Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of the company, in an open letter.

The company will submit efficacy and safety data for its vaccine candidate BNT-162 to the FDA after the third week of November in order to seek approval for public use, he wrote. The vaccine is being developed in partnership with Biopharmaceutical New Technologies (BioNTech Mainz, Germany).