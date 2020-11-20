In the wake of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed four separate high-level Central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to take stock of the situation there.

With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in Covid fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being felt in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of Covid positive cases is on the rise, the ministry said while giving reasons for deploying the high-level teams. (IANS)