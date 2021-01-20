Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The centre has announced that free coronavirus vaccines will be provided to 3 crore frontline workers in the first base of the mega vaccination drive in India. Two Covid-19 vaccines Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ have been approved for emergency use in India. Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 10595660 and as many as 152718 people have lost their lives to this condition according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 94124612 including 2034527 deaths reports the World Health Organization (WHO).