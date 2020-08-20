Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious diseases official, said that the US government wouldn’t make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public. But he noted that local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.

Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, made the statement during a video talk organised by George Washington University.

“You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We’ve never done that. You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can’t,” he stated.