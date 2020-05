The Health Ministry is examining remdesivir as one protocol in the treatment for COVID-19. At the daily media briefing on Thursday, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: “As of now, there is no confirmed treatment protocol for Covid-19. Remdesivir is one protocol which is being examined. Even the study on remdesivir by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has not conclusively proved its effectiveness. Waiting for larger evidence, to take meaningful action.”

The response of the Health Ministry on remdesivir came a day after US-based Gilead Sciences said a closely-watched study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19 has “met its primary endpoint”. The company said it is aware of positive data emerging from the NIAID study of the investigational antiviral remdesivir for the treatment of Covid-19. (IANS)