A 33-year-old Ukrainian fitness influencer who once thought that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) does not exist has died from the virus. Dmitriy Stuzhuk was allowed for home treatment on October 15 after eight days of hospitalization. The next day, he died of the virus. His ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk confirmed the news of Stuzhuk’s death on her Instagram profile.

Sharing his experience with his 1.1 million followers on his Instagram handle on October 15, Stuzhuk wrote, “I also thought that there was no Covid… Until I got sick. COVID-19 DISEASE IS NOT EPHEME (short-lived)! And heavy,” he had said.