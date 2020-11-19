The Karnataka government allowed state-run and private colleges to reopen from Tuesday after remaining shut for over seven months due to Covid-induced lockdown. But all students and teachers have to produce a certificate with negative result from a RT-PCR test, showing they are free from the infection, an official said.

As per the guidelines and standard operating procedure of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the state government, students, teachers and staff will be allowed to enter the college only if their Covid test is negative,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palika Commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad in a statement here on Monday.

Wearing of face masks, washing hands with sanitiser, and maintaining physical distance in classes and campuses are also mandatory for students, teachers and staff.

The state capital has 432 state-run and private colleges, with about 60,000 students, teachers and non-teaching staff. (IANS)