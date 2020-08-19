In wake of two incidents of oxygen-dependent coronavirus patients being shifted at midnight to different hospitals due to supply disruptions, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that it is working to set up oxygen plants at all hospitals in the state.

“We are taking measures to establish oxygen plants at all hospitals across the state. We are in contact with private firms which supply liquid oxygen… the Principal Secretary, Industry Department is in touch with them,” Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said. (IANS)