Rail passengers without masks or not following social distancing in railway premises may now need to pay fine or even face jail terms as per new guidelines

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) guidelines ask travellers to desist from spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area or any other act or omission likely to aid in spread of the virus have been deemed unlawful.

Those found indulging in these activities may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989, the RPF said.