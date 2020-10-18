Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As India enters Unlock 5.0 the government allows schools colleges in the country to reopen from October 15 in a graded manner. The Centre also gives a go-ahead to cinema halls multiplexes exhibition halls and entertainment parks under certain restrictions. Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 7432680 and as many as 112998 people have lost their lives to this condition according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 39196259 including 1101298 deaths reports the World Health Organization (WHO).