The Central government has ordered at least 6.5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits and RNA extraction kits from China and they are arriving today, ICMR officials said during a media interaction on Thursday.

Bihar reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 80. All six positive cases are family members of the person from Munger who tested positive on Wednesday, a statement from the sate government said.

In Kerala, seven fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 147 in the state. Over 88,000 people are under observation. On Wednesday, only one positive case had been reported, the lowest in weeks.