After participating in a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi’s grim Covid situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he had sought the Centre’s cooperation in jointly tackling the pandemic spread and in increasing the number of daily tests.

“It was also decided in the meeting that the number of tests in Delhi will increased from 60,000 per day to 1 lakh or 1.25 lakh.

“The Delhi government facilities are working at their highest capacity right now, therefore, the ICMR has assured that they will help us to increase the number of testing,” Kejriwal said. (IANS)