The Delhi government confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the National Capital in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed positive cases in Delhi has reached 1,578 (including 1,080 active cases). Total death toll now stands at 32.

Meanwhile, Abbott Laboratories Inc has announced that it would begin shipping a new coronavirus blood test that can tell whether a person has ever been infected. It plans to speed up manufacturing to produce 20 million tests per month by June, according to a new agency report.

The test helps identify disease-fighting antibodies in people who have been infected but may have had mild symptoms or none at all. The current diagnostic tests require nasal swabs to confirm active infection.