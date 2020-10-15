While COVID-19 vaccination is expected to start by end of this year or early next year, a healthy person might have to wait until 2022.

According to WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, speedy, mass shots were unlikely. Vaccination is starting with health care workers, and front-line workers, and then the elderly, and so on, Swaminathan said, adding that a healthy young person might have to wait until 2022.