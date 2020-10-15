Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As India enters Unlock 5.0 the government allows schools colleges in the country to reopen from October 15 in a graded manner. The Centre also gives a go-ahead to cinema halls multiplexes exhibition halls and entertainment parks under certain restrictions. Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 7239389 and as many as 110586 people have lost their lives to this condition according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 38002699 including 1083234 deaths reports the World Health Organization (WHO).