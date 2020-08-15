The government on Thursday stated that 70.77 per cent people infected of deadly coronavirus have recovered and left hospital and quarantine centres. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that 66,999 new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of the cases to 23,36,637.

The ministry stated that there are 6,53,622 active cases. It also stated that 16,95,982 people were discharged so far. In the last 24 hours, a total of 56,383 people left hospitals and quarantine centres after recovering from the deadly virus. The government recorded a recovery rate of 70.77 per cent. The authorities also stated that 47,033 people succumbed to deadly virus so far. (IANS)