The central government has asked Assam to be ready for the vaccination against coronavirus from January next year, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

“The central government has informed us that frontline workers and people above 60 will be given priority in the vaccination programme. We have been asked to be ready from January to July for the vaccination,” Sarma told the media. The Minister said that the Centre had held several consultations through videoconference with the state governments to undertake vaccination between January and July 2021. (IANS)