Moderna is hoping to make an announcement related to the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine after it finished accumulating data for a first analysis of the vaccine, which is expected by end of this month.

The company is conducting a clinical trial of about 30,000 participants, with half of the participants receiving the vaccine and the other half receiving a placebo.

According to reports, Moderna is now preparing data to send to the trial’s Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent panel of experts.