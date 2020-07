Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also been tested positive for coronavirus, a day after her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, and her husband, Abhishek, were admitted to hospital for Covid-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. BMC santisation workers were seen at Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa to sanitise the premises.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to confirm the report. He wrote, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.”