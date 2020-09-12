Amid the raging coronavirus pandemic, PNB Vesper Life Science Private Limited on Friday received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct the clinical trial of their drug on Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to IANS about the breakthrough innovation, CEO of PNB Vesper Life Science Private Limited P.N. Balaram said that this is a very big step for mankind in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The molecule has shown remarkable results in reducing lung inflammation and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The Indian Pharma Research company claimed that if their propriety drug PNB-001 — Baladol — works successfully in Covid-19 patients, it would be the “first new chemical entity in the world for treatment of the disease”. (IANS)