US President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that he is now “immune” from the coronavirus, though medical research has suggested it is possible to be re-infected with the virus. “It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement. It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

A study published in September in the journal Nature Medicine, however, indicated that recovery from the coronavirus does not confer lifetime immunity. (IANS)