he number of Covid-19 cases shattered all records in the national capital as it reported as many as 7,830 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and an all-time high positivity rate of 13.26 per cent, while 83 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

It is the highest ever single-day tally since the pandemic struck the city. With this, the overall case tally has reached 4,51,382 while the cumulative causality stood at 6,989. In total, 51,97,924 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. (IANS)