Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 1,417 more people tested Covid positive on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 12,721.

However, 1,426 cases were discharged, taking the number of people cured of the disease in the state to 24,046. The state currently has 523 hotspots.

“Districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Malappuram are seeing a spike in cases and steps will now be taken to ensure that there is more awareness. The police will take the lead. Also, it has been decided to prepare a data bank of those who violate rules by not wearing a mask. Second time violators will be fined Rs 2,000,” said Vijayan. (IANS)