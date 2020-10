The drug combination lopinavir-ritonavir is not an effective treatment for patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19, according to the results of a study published in the journal The Lancet.

Many clinical care guidelines have recommended lopinavir-ritonavir — an antiviral medication approved to treat HIV/AIDS — for the treatment of patients hospitalised with Covid-19. However, these guidelines should now be updated, the research team said. (IANS)