Central teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold the state health departments and the municipal health officials in reviewing steps being taken to tackle Covid-19 in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. They will submit their daily reports to the state health department and the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 5,991 patients have been cured. This takes the number of recovered patients to 1,35,205. The number of active cases is 1,33,632. For the first time, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the active cases. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88 per cent. (IANS)