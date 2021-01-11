Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The centre has announced that free coronavirus vaccines will be provided to 3 crore frontline workers in the first base of the mega vaccination drive in India. Two Covid-19 vaccines, Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’, have been approved for emergency use in India.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 10,466,595 and as many as 1,51,160 people have lost their lives to this condition, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website. Globally, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 88,383,771 including 1,919,126 deaths, reports the World Health Organization (WHO).