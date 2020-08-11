As the total coronavirus patients across the country crossed the 22-lakh mark, India’s fatality rate dropped to its lowest two per cent in the last 24 hours whereas the recoveries reached a new peak of over 15 lakh so far.

The latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reveals that the current Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is two per cent and is steadily declining. The central government said the fatality rate is at its lowest and India is among the countries with lowest fatalities. (IANS)