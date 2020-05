Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the state had recorded seven new cases of coronavirus – mostly those who had returned from other states or other countries.

The seven included those had come from Abu Dhabi on May 7 and another two had come from Chennai.

In the state, 489 cases have been cured at present and there are 20 positive cases under treatment, Vijayan said in a Facebook post. (IANS)