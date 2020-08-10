The Maharashtra government has given the green signal for launching a “boat ambulance-cum-mobile medical unit” service between Mumbai and Raigad, on an experimental basis, an official said here on Sunday.

The tendering process has been cleared for the service – which was due to be launched before the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown – between the Gateway of India (Mumbai) and Mandwa Jetty (Raigad) on the mainland.

Minister of State for Industries and Raigad Guardian Minister, Aditi Tatkare said that the boat ambulance will be a speedboat which can accommodate an ambulance to shift patients from Raigad or Ratnagiri requiring urgent medicare at hospitals in Mumbai. (IANS)