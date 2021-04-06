India is currently experiencing another wave of novel coronavirus and it is not a good news for us. The country reported 96,517 fresh infections on Monday, a little lower than the previous day’s record rise of over 1 lakh cases. With the addition of new numbers, India’s total active caseload has reached 12,684,477. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the current condition of the COVID-19 in India. In the meeting, the centre clearly mentioned three major reasons which are behind this sudden spike of the cases in the country. Also Read - PM To Meet CMs On Thursday To Discuss COVID-19 Resurgence: Hints At Quick, Decisive Action

During the meeting, the centre stated that 10 Indian states are contributing massively to the alarming growth of the active coronavirus cases in the country. The centre said that the resurgence of COVID-19 in India is mainly due to the negligence by the people and their casual behaviour towards following the pandemic rules and regulations. Also Read - In Steepest Surge In Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Crosses 1-Lakh Mark In 24 Hours

Also Read - PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Country, Asks For Mission-Mode Approach In Affected States

Not Using Masks

The centre in the meeting said that the sharp rise in the cases from different states in the country is could be mainly due to the severe decline in compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour primarily in terms of using masks. Earlier, experts had stated that wearing masks properly is the first step towards fighting the deadly virus.

What is the proper way to wear a mask to help prevent Coronavirus?

Wearing a mask is only effective when it is done in the right way. Here is a brief guideline from the WHO — Clean your hands before you put your mask on. Also, sanitize your hands before and after you take off your masks. Try to use double masking — layering up a cloth mask with a surgical mask. Another important thing to keep in mind when wearing a mask is to make sure that your mask is covering your nose, mouth, and chin.

Not Maintaining Social Distancing

In the meeting, the centre said that people are not following the most important step to curb the virus spread — ‘2 Gaj ki Doori’. Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Whenever you are out — make sure to maintain physical distancing which means keeping a distance of at least 1m from each other. Also, it is best to avoid crowds at this point in time. And still, if you are required to have your presence in a crowd, make sure to stay alert and maintain the pandemic protocols.

How to maintain social distancing in a park or during an outside workout?

Well, it is safe to not work out in the open parks for the time being since there is a sudden surge in the cases. People who sneeze or cough spread droplets with a bigger force, but also people who just breathe will leave particles behind. According to the scientists, the risk of contamination is the biggest when people are just behind each other, in each other’s slipstream.

Here’s what you need to follow: For walking, the distance of people moving in the same direction in one line should be at least 4–5 meters, for running and slow biking it should be 10 meters and for hard biking at least 20 meters.

India Recorded Highest Single-Day Rise Of 1.03L New Coronavirus Cases

As India recorded the highest single-day rise of 1.03 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the Centre has convened another round of meetings with chief ministers and state health ministers over the next three days amid growing calls on Monday to open up the vaccination drive against the disease to all age groups. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Tuesday hold a meeting with health ministers of 11 states that have been witnessing a surge in cases to review the situation there. The 11 states are Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases in India crossed the grim milestone of one lakh from 20,000 infections in just 25 days, unlike last year when it took 76 days for daily cases to reach the then peak of 97,894 on September 17, reflecting the speed at which the virus is spreading.

New Rules In The States Amid Coronavirus Surge

India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 single-day new coronavirus infections pushing the nationwide tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday. The death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 daily new fatalities, it said. Besides imposing fresh curbs over the last few days, several states including Maharashtra, Punjab, and Delhi have announced the closure of schools or suspended classes briefly till the COVID-19 situation is further reviewed.