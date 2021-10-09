live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Records No COVID Death in 6 days

Delhi recorded 30 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, pushing the total infection to 14,39,166, as per the Health Department bulletin. However, there has been no fatality in the national capital in the last six days.

On Friday, the city added 39 cases to its total Covid-19 tally. So far, Delhi has recorded only one Covid death in October. The city's overall caseload now stands at 14,39,166 and death toll at 25,088. There are currently 399 active cases. Currently, the Covid infection rate in Delhi is 0.06 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, as per official report.

Meanwhile, the current global caseload and death toll have gone up to 237,210,769 and 4,841,912 respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University's latest update on Saturday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with 44,288,729 cases and 712,693 deaths.

In terms of infections, India is in the second place with 33,915,569 cases. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll from Covid-19. According to new agency report, the South American nation registered 15 deaths and 18,172 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload and death toll to 600,425 deaths and 21,550,730 cases.

So far, 6,424,300,847 vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

