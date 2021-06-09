After a long battle with the ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus India on Tuesday logged 86498 new Covid infections in 24 hours less than one lakh cases for the first time in past 66 days while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent. A single-day rise of 86498 cases was registered the lowest in 66 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 28996473. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 351309 with 2123 daily deaths the lowest in 47 days. A total of 81466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2. Also 1873485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total