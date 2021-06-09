After a long battle with the ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus, India on Tuesday logged 86,498 new Covid infections in 24 hours, less than one lakh cases for the first time in past 66 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 4.62 per cent. A single-day rise of 86,498 cases was registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,51,309 with 2,123 daily deaths, the lowest in 47 days. A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2. Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596. The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62 per cent . It has been less than 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days.

Over the last few days, India’s fresh Covid cases have seen a downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below 3,000 marks. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching a record high of 4,14,188 on May 7. Follow the space for more LIVE updates.

(With inputs from agencies)