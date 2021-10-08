COVID-19 Live Updates: No UK Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Indians From October 11

live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Prevent Third Wave, Don’t Wait For It, WHO Chief Scientist Urge People To Follow Safety Protocols

As fear of a possible third wave looms large in India, the World Health Organization's (WHO) first chief scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, said that rather than talking about an impending third wave in the country, people should be talking more about the ways they can manage the worsening situation from entering India. Speaking to the media, Dr Swaminathan said, "I do not think we should keep talking about the third wave as if it is definitely coming. The idea should be to prevent the third wave and not wait for it to come." Talking about the endemicity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Swaminathan said that the virus will continue to infect people and will always find the most susceptible individual to enter. "The virus is not going away anywhere. One of the factors that determine the endemicity is the level of immunity in the population, which can be either by the natural antibody following recovery from the infection or due to the vaccination.

Meanwhile, India logged a total of 22,431 new COVID-19 infection cases in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,38,94,312, while the active cases declined to 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

