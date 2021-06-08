India is currently experiencing a steady fall in the daily count of active coronavirus cases. The daily positivity rate has further dropped to 5.62 per cent. On Monday the country reported 86161 new cases the lowest count since April 1 and death toll also dropped below 2000. At 1867 the country recorded the lowest single-day fatalities after 48 days. On April 19 the country had recorded 1693 Covid deaths. With the fresh cases the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 28909975 and the COVID-19 death toll to 349186. Meanwhile the global Covid-19 caseload and death toll have surged to 173538801 and 3734654