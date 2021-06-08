India is currently experiencing a steady fall in the daily count of active coronavirus cases. The daily positivity rate has further dropped to 5.62 per cent. On Monday, the country reported 86,161 new cases, the lowest count since April 1, and death toll also dropped below 2,000. At 1,867, the country recorded the lowest single-day fatalities after 48 days. On April 19, the country had recorded 1,693 Covid deaths. With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,89,09,975 and the COVID-19 death toll to 3,49,186.

Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 caseload and death toll have surged to 173,538,801 and 3,734,654, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The highest number of cases and deaths are reported in the US, which are 33,377,632 and 597,946, respectively, as revealed by the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). India is second in terms of infections, with 28,909,975 cases, while Brazil is running second in terms of deaths with 474,414 fatalities.