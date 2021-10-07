live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Do Not Lower Your Guards, COVID Not Over Yet, Health Ministry Warns

After fighting the ferocious second wave earlier this year, India is finally experiencing a drop in the daily active cases from across the states. Experts have warned that rising evidence shows that new variants could emerge that may have the potential to break the vaccine shield. This comes at a time when data collected by the health minister show that there is a possibility that Covid-19 cases could increase from the third week of October. Speaking to the media, the experts said, no new variants have been found recently. However, some of the major lineages in Karnataka continue to be AY.4 and AY.12 Delta variants.

Meanwhile, India logged 18,833 new coronavirus infections cases in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases bit stands at 3,38,71,881. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

