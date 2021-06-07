India is currently experiencing a steady fall in the daily count of active coronavirus cases. The country reported 114460 new coronavirus infections the lowest in 60 days while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 per cent. With the fresh cases the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 28809339. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 346759 with 2677 daily deaths the lowest in 42 days while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh. A total of 96982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also 2036311 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted