India is currently experiencing a steady fall in the daily count of active coronavirus cases. The country reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 per cent. With the fresh cases, the total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh. A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522.

The active cases have reduced to 14,77,799 comprising 5.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 per cent. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 24th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,69,84,781, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.20 per cent. Follow the space for all the LIVE updates related to coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)