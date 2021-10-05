live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Capital Reports 27 New Cases, Zero Fatality In Last 2 Days

Strict Lockdown Imposed In 61 Maharashtra Villages Amid Spike In Daily COVID Cases

Amid rising speculations about a possible third wave in India, at least 61 villages in the Ahmednagar district have been witnessing a sudden surge in the daily coronavirus cases and the officials have announced that these 61 states will go for complete lockdown for ten days. According to the sources, the authorities decided to impose lockdown in these 61 villages since all of them have more than 10 active cases of the deadly COVID virus. Pune tops the list with 8,491 active cases, followed by Thane (6,284), Mumbai (5,374), Ahmednagar (5,173), and Satara ( 2,113).

Meanwhile, India logged 20,799 fresh COVID infections cases in the last 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days. India's total tally now stands at 3,38,34,702. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

